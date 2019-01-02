WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, has pledged to make professionalism his watch in discharging his duties, adding that he would do his best to strengthen community policing to reduce crime and all forms of criminality.

Amba said he would ensure that his men and officers operated within the ambit of the law and shunned all forms of illegalities that could put the force into disrepute and embarrass the nation.

The CP, who was Commissioner of Police in-charge of counter terrorism in Abuja, assumed office in Ekiti sequel to the retirement of his predecessor, Mr. Ahmed Bello, from the force.

Amba was also at a time, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Anti-bomb unit, Explosive Ordinance Department and Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State.

He made the remarks while addressing men and officers of the command on Wednesday. Amba, said he was deployed in Ekiti to carry out the transformation agenda of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and promised that the task would be accomplished.

READ ALSO: Plateau killings: Inter-Faith committee kicks against arms in herders, villagers hands

Amba told his men to embrace professionalism by respecting the rights of the members of the public.

“Under my watch, the police will work within the ambit of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are going to deploy community-policing strategy to reduce crimes in the state and this we are going to achieve with honesty, professionalism, transparency and through dedication to duties.

“I therefore, seek the cooperation, collaboration and partnership of the members of the public by giving us useful and timely information to enable this command rid Ekiti of all forms of criminality.

“Our intention is to achieve the task of making Ekiti crime-free so as to create an enabling environment for business and economic activities to thrive .

“We are also going to operate an open-door policy with all members of the public regardless of either religion, ethnicity or political affiliations. Everyone shall be equal and given the same attention in the interest of peace,” he stated.

Amba had also served as the in the United Nations(UN) Peace Keeping Mission in East Timor and Liberia.