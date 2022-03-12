From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Vexed by the frequent collapse of buildings in Nigeria, President of Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), Murtala Aliyu has proposed jail terms or death sentence for perpetrators or culprits. Aliyu made the suggestion yesterday at the 2022 Annual Assembly of Quantity Surveyors, in Abuja. This is as the president, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Enyi Ben-Eboh also condemned the trend, saying it was more worrisome when buildings under construction collapse. He absolved the architects of building collapse, saying they are not involved in the supervision of construction.

“Government agencies are responsible for checking whether these buildings are being constructed according to specifications and in conformity with the provisions in building code which, of course, is in place in Nigeria. Proposing a death sentence for the culprits, the president of QSRBN suggested a legislation where people should be punished for their misbehaviour.

“I think that there should be a legislation where people should be sanctioned under this kind of condition. They should pay heavily or go to jail or be hanged. There must be a consequence. A situation where there is no consequence, the practice will continue.