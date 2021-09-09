South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), an advocacy group for the advancement of the two regions, has enjoined the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to facilitate the inauguration of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission whose members have since been screened and confirmed by the National Assembly.”

In a letter, jointly signed by its President, Hannibal Uwaifo and Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, SESSPN urged the Minister to ensure that all those indicted in the recently submitted report of the forensic audit of the NDDC should be swiftly named, shamed, and every stolen loot recovered.

With regard to the monumental malfeasance at the Commission as detailed in the forensic audit report, the group stated that it is “partly relieved that for now, it is officially on record that the overwhelming corruption visited on NDDC amounted to over N3 trillion expenditures and procurements, in nearly two decades.

The SESSPN, which has pursued a consistent policy articulation for the development of the two regions, urged the Minister to ensure that “everyone caught on this web of their sustained misery be served the exemplary justice of restitution and severe deterrence, if the much-touted anti-corruption slogan of the government, in which you serve, is to be taken seriously.”

