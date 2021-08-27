South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), an advocacy group for the advancement of the two regions, has expressed deep concern over the inability and delay by the Federal Government in putting in place statutory mechanisms for the smooth running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement issued by its President, Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo Esq., and Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, SESSPN noted that “while we thank the National Assembly for performing its constitutional role of screening and approving nominees it is at a loss why NDDC Board has not been inaugurated.

The group which has remained a resilient vehicle for synergy among all layers of governance and service structures in South East and South South zones noted with dismay that “this inaction on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs Chief Godswill Akpabio, is robbing the people of the Niger Delta region development.

According to SESSPN, which was founded to pursue a consistent policy articulation for the development of the two regions, “while the need to ensure a transparent and orderly administration may have necessitated the intervention of the Federal Government, the ensuing drama and twists that followed, hardly justifies the continued absence of a constituted Board which derives its powers from our statute books.”

SESSP said the contrived interim boards or sole administratorship does not meet the legal requirements and is unable to address the developmental needs of the region.”

The group has therefore demanded that Akpabio proves that he is truly part of the solution “by getting President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC Board without further delay and open a new chapter in the Federal Government’s avowed quest to emancipate the peoples of the Niger Delta region.”

The NDDC Governing Board was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2019. After the nominees were screened and confirmed by the Senate on November 5, 2019, President Buhari asked that the inauguration of the Board be put on hold pending the completion of the forensic audit, for which an Interim Management Committee was appointed for the NDDC.

The Federal Government announced during the inauguration ceremony of the IMC that the Senate-confirmed NDDC Board will be inaugurated after the forensic audit.

“President Buhari has already nominated a Board for the NDDC in October 2019 whose members were vetted by all relevant agencies of the federal government following which they were screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on November 5 2019. They are only now waiting to be inaugurated. Mr President has restated his intention to inaugurate the Board on the completion of the forensic audit by the end of July 2021,” the group said.