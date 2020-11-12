An aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the December 19 LGA election in Ummuneochi, Abia state, Dr. Frank Osita-Chuks has been described as a vibrant politician and seasoned administrator with wide popularity across the state.

As part of activities marking the birthday anniversary of the political activist, a cross-section of professionals of Ummuneochi origin, paid the celebrant a solidarity visit, to show support for his aspirantion.

While calling on leaders, stalwarts and members of APC to rally support for Osita-Chuks, leader of the delegation, Maxi Ken Abraham, noted that the aspirant, was humble, kind-hearted and God-fearing.

Applauding sons and daughters of Ummuneochi LGA for sustaining their support for Osita-Chuks, the delegation lauded the political activist for his leading roles in the advancement of the cause of the people.

“We are here to celebrate a humble, bold, courageous and easy-going personality in the person of Dr. Frank Osita-Chuks, who is the leading aspirant for the chairmanship position of Ummuneochi LGA of Abia state. This is the time for him to reap from his investments in other people.

“Osita-Chuks is a strong advocate of credible leadership and democratic virtues. He is always fighting for the welfare and well-being of the people of Ummuneochi LGA. Having achieved remarkable and robust feat, in all spheres of life, he is the best person to be presented by the APC for the forthcoming poll.”