From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A non partisan group, Sokoto Professional Platform has promised to fast track developmental programmes that will benefit indigenes of Sokoto state by collaborate with other stakeholders.

Founder of the platform, Engr. Zayyanu Tambari Yabo stated this at the maiden meeting and unveiling of Advisory Council of the platform in Sokoto, where members brainstorm on vast issues affecting the state.

He said platform will give top priority on indigenous youths in order to benefit from better career guidance, leadership and development skills.

Yabo who is the pioneer coordinator explained that the platform was founded in March 2020 by Sokoto professionals working in Lagos State with the objective of bringing together technocrats and businessmen to discuss the betterment of the state.

According to Yabo, the Advisory Council drawn its membership from high level and accomplished Professionals and Experts in energy, academia, law, media, health sectors, the civil society and many other Professionals field of human endeavour.

“The Sokoto Professionals Platform (SPP) is a voluntary non-parisan, non-sectarian and non-profit Association of Professionals of Sokoto State origin who are working in various fields of sciences and technology, humanities and arts and in different sectors of Nigeria’s socio-economy both in the private and public sector.”

Highlight of the meeting was the deliberation on issues of membership, collaborations, mentorship, trainings as well as improving career opportunities for Sokoto youths in all spheres of professionalism.