Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that professionals that have interest in politics should be encouraged to join partisan politics. Making the declaration while delivering his speech at the University of Lagos Alumni lecture, the governor, speaking on the theme: “Professionals in Politics: Panacea for Sustainable National Development”, noted that many of the greatest politicians that Nigeria has produced have come from various professional callings and walks of life.

The governor, however, added that such professionals going into politics must be well prepared. While declaring that politics takes a lot of learning and unlearning, the governor added that first thing any professional who comes into politics must realize is that the technical and professional skills acquired outside of politics are mostly of limited usefulness in the sphere of partisan politics and public service.

He added: ‘’Many of the decisions you will be faced with will not be clear cut choices between good and bad, but instead more complicated scenarios. Politics is the art of making difficult decisions, foregoing present comfort for future progress. It is never about insisting you must have your way, but instead about considering the often incompatible wishes and desires of large numbers of stakeholders and forging an acceptable course of action out of it.’’

While saying that Nigeria’s development will not happen outside of politics and political activity, the governor noted that other developed countries that Nigerians look up to, deployed political leadership to take the decisions that set them on the path of development.