The death has been announced of Professor Anthony Iheukwumere Nwabughuogu of Mbutu-Nta Village, Njikoumunna autonomous community, in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State. He was aged 76. Until his death, he was an emeritus professor of Economic History.

According to a press statement released by the family and signed by Dr. Chinedu Nwabughuogu, the late Prof. Nwabughuogu passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, after a brief illness.

The statement further said that, prior to his death, Nwabughuogu served the Federal and state governments in various capacities. He was a member of the National Universities Commission’s accreditation team to universities; member, Presidential Visitation Team to the Federal University of Technology, Akure; member of the committee appointed by the Federal Government to plan the National Orientation Institute in 1991; and member, Planning Committee, Abia State Committee for the First Inter-State Film, Culture and Tourism Festival, among others. He is listed in “WHO is WHO in Igboland.”

In the university system, he served as Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Director, Institute of Distant Learning; and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Abia State University, Uturu. Prof. Nwabughuogu was also a visiting/adjunct professor, University of Uyo, and Imo State University, Owerri, and external examiner to many universities at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Also, the Abia State University authorities made him emeritus professor in 2020.

For his contributions in the development of Abia State, he was conferred with the highest traditional title of ENYI ABIA by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in 2019.

Similarly, as a result of his numerous services to his people, Prof. Nwabughuogu was conferred the chieftaincy title of Omereoha 1 of Ovokwu, by Eze Elijah Adindu; Okeosisi 1 of Nenu, by Eze Senator Nguma Iroegbu; and high chieftaincy title, Osisi Eji Ama Mba 1 of Mbutu Ukwu, by His Royal Majesty, Eze Gaius Ihejiamaizu, now late.

He is survived by his lovely wife Chief (Mrs.) Comfort Adanma Nwabughuogu, five children, many grandchildren and a host of relations.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.

