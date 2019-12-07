Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Professor Alhassan Mohammed Gani, has decried the backwardness of girl child education, particularly among communities in northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the combined third, fourth and fifth convocation ceremony of FUK, the VC disclosed that out of the 1,726 graduating students, only 298 were female, with 1,428 males making the majority of graduates.

“From our analysis in FUK, only 25 percent of our students are female, which is critically low for the women resource development of a nation,” he said.

“We need to encourage our females, perticulaly in the northern part of Nigeria, to enroll in higher education”.

While congratulating the graduating students, the university don advised them to cultivate the human value of unity.

“The purpose of the training you received and knowledge you acquired is to train you for global leadership for community and national development in line with the motto of your alma mater,” Gani said.