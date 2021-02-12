Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Professor Jude Sammani Rabo has resumed work as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Wukari, following the expiration of tenure of his predecessor Professor Abubakar Musa Kundiri.

Rabo who took over at an elaborate ceremony promised to build on the footprints of his predecessor to make the university one of the most enviable institutions of tertiary learning in the country and Africa at large.

While commending the outgoing vice Chancellor for the remarkable achievements recorded during his tenure, Rabo assured that his administration will focus on research and development in thematic areas and make staff development and welfare a top priority.

“I want to assure you that the welfare of the staff of the University will be one of my upper most priorities. And I will ensure a team work that will guarantee an open door policy ” he said.

He further disclosed that he will work to complete all the ongoing projects embarked upon by his predecessor and thanked the outgoing vice Chancellor for creating enabling environment for his smooth take over of the affairs of the institution.

The outgoing vice Chancellor, Prof. Kundiri said he has no doubt, the new vice Chancellor, will be an excellent replacement and urged the staff of the institution to accord him their maximum cooperation.

He thanked the university community for their cooperation and invaluable advices that helped to make his tenure as the Vice chancellor a remarkably successful one, adding that he is always ready to offer useful services whenever he is called upon.

The Governing Council of Federal University Wukari announced Prof. Jude Rabo as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution a fortnight ago after a keenly contested election between him and two others.