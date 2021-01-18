From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits penultimate Sunday night invaded Wusasa in Zaria Local Government Area, Kaduna State, and kidnapped the Wazirin Wusasa, Professor Aliyu Mohammed.

Prof Mohammed’s son, Abdulaziz Aliyu, was killed by the bandits, while his nephew, one Abba Kabiru, was injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Three other persons were killed in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement, ‘security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that armed bandits on Sunday attacked commuters on the road from Anaba village to Birnin Yero town in Igabi Local Government Area.

‘One Lawali Abdulhameed, a resident of Anaba village, was shot dead by the bandits as he attempted to escape the attack.

‘Similarly, armed bandits on motorcycles swarmed Iyatawa village of Giwa Local Government Area. Groups of local vigilantes confronted the bandits, eventually forced them to disperse.

‘Two of the local vigilantes, Malam Auwalu and Alassan Shehu, were sadly killed during the encounter, as ground and air patrols were quickly mobilized to the location for a comprehensive engagement.

‘Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports, sent condolences to the families of the slain residents and vigilantes, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured.

‘The governor also thanked the military for the swift response in deploying forces to the affected community in Giwa Local Government Area.’