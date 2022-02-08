From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A senior lecturer at Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof Muhammad Sani Yahaya, on Tuesday protested alleged exclusion from candidates seeking to be rector of the famous Kaduna Polytechnic by the institution’s governing council.

He alleged that he was disqualified by the institution’s governing body because he was now teaching at KASU on Secondment from Kaduna Polytechnic.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the varsity don explained that he had been in the services of Kaduna polytechnic, an institution he noted he joined in 1994 as an assistant lecturer, rose through the ranks by becoming a professor quickly added that he saw no justifiable reason for his disqualification from taking part in the rectorship interview.

He accused the institution’s governing body of defying the polytechnic Act by disqualifying a candidate who applied for a post of the Rector of the institution on the ground that he was a Professor teaching in a university.

“I have been illegally excluded from the interview for the post of Rector of Kaduna Poly in a gross violation of my inalienable right and out of four other candidates that rose to the rank of chief lecturers from the same institution.

“Three, including the current acting rector of the instruction were called for an interview while I was deliberately excluded which is very unfair.

“I believe I was also discriminated against on purpose in favour of selected and favoured candidates for the post while We are all equal in the sight of the law$, he alleged.

The Professor of Agriculture however appealed to Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Emir of Zazzau, Executive Secretary of NBTE, Chairman House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services among other relevant personalities to prevail on Kadpoly governing council to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness, justice and the rule of law.