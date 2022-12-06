From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, has formally assumed duty .

Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the University,Mallam Jamilu M. Magaji confirmed this in a statement made available to newmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor assumed duty on Monday, December 5, 2022.

He said: ” Prof. MZ Umar who is the 3rd Vice Chancellor of the University, took over from the outgone Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bello Bala Shehu following a brief handing-over meeting held at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference room.

“The Vice Chancellor in a brief address acknowledged the tremendous strides of the former Vice Chancellor and promised to take the University to even greater height. He therefore commended the former Vice Chancellor for his service to the institution, calling on all staff to continue to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently towards transforming the institution, noting that their continued support and cooperation remains key to attaining the mission and vision of the University”.

It could be recalled that the Governing Council at its 25th meeting held from Monday, 21st to Thursday, 24th November, 2022 approved the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Zaiyan Umar as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK).

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Funmi Togonu-Bickersteth announced the appointment at a Press Briefing held on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Council Chamber, Senate Building, University Main Campus.

The Pro-Chancellor who revealed that the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor was sequel to the advertisement in the national newspapers and subsequent interview by the Governing Council, added that the tenure of the outgone Vice Chancellor ended on December 3, 2022.

Until his appointment, the new Vice Chancellor was the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Sokoto State University.

A Professor of Political Science at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Prof. MZ Umar comes with over three (3) decades of professional and administrative experience. He started his professional career at the UDUS as a Graduate Assistant in 1989 and became a Professor in 2009.