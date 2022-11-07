From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Professor of Technology Management at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Francis Ogbimi, has called for the suspension of the 2023 general elections to allow a plan for a regional government.

He said a presidential committee that would be constituted by the six geo-political zones should be constituted to champion the course for the birth of regional government that would allow power to be devolved to the federating states.

Ogbimi stated that the current presidential campaign should stop and Nigerians should be mobilised for knowledge and industrialisation from now till May, next year.

Speaking at the presentation of his 8th book titled: “Mobilising All Citizens For Learning, Industrialisation and Prosperity,” in Osogbo, Osun State, Ogbimi posited that the nation will transform if attention is given to science and technology.

He advised the federal government to desist from funding capital investments at the detriment of learning that would catalyse the industrial revolution.

“I suggest that all Nigerians should be mobilised for learning, industrialisation comes May 2023. The current campaigns for the presidential election are stopped and a committee-type presidential system is adopted as of May 2023. Leaders should be elected at the political zones. The six geo-political zonal leaders would form a presidential committee.

“Any nation that truly wishes to solve the common problems of unemployment, poverty, insecurity, etc, must strive to achieve industrialisation. This is a very important result for the 88 nations in Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean that have been moping and drifting for decades and centuries.

“Capital investment does not build knowledge, skills and capabilities. Mere capital investment does not promote Sustainable Economic Growth and Industrialisation, SEGI. This is because all structures are depreciating assets and the investment function of the capitalist is a decreasing one.

“We want to mobilise so that we can be rich and produce food. Once Nigeria is industrialised, we can move to any part of the country. We want to change from an undesirable state to a desirable state where our children will return home,” Ogbimi added.