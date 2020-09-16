Chairman of Caades Group, PDP House of Representatives candidate for Bende Federal Constituency 2019, born September 16, 1980, in Aba (Enyimba City), Abia State, Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso is a native of Igbere in Bende LGA.

He had both his elementary and secondary education in Abia State and proceeded to Ebonyi State University, where he obtained BA in English and Literature.

As a promising younth, Chima, as he is fondly called, had a keen interest in business and entrepreneurship. Despite being the last child of very comfortable parents, as a primary school pupil, he was engaged in petty trading just to make extra cash during holidays. According to him, his passion for entrepreneurship was inspired by his parents who were both successful traders.

Knowing the importance of education, Anyaso has also invested a good amount of time in academic pursuits. Some of his academic qualifications are: BA in English and Literature; M.Sc, Management, University of Lagos; and Executive Management Certification, Peter J. Tobin College of Business, St. John’s University, Manhattan, New York.

After graduation, he worked variously at Elmline Nigeria Ltd., South Globe Ltd., Traqui Ltd. and Geo Bureau de Change, where he picked up valuable experience and made a positive impression on peers and employers alike. His stint at Aquitane Oil and Gas Ltd was particularly significant in establishing his reputation as an upwardly mobile young man in the oil sector.

By 2006, he felt sufficiently proficient in the workings of the industry to resign from Aquitane and form his own company, Caades Oil and Gas Ltd. It was an ambitious and risky move by any means, given his young years, but it was to prove ultimately profound and somewhat providential, given the speed with which the new concern was to grow. The growth of Caades culminated quickly in the formation of Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Ltd, which was eventually to become the flagship of his corporate fleet. In no time, Ceecon had secured a pride of place in the country’s ‘Ivy League’ of petroleum conglomerates. The company has since generated a turnover in excess of $1 billion, consulting for such international companies as Addax and Vitol and engaging with such renowned multinationals as Total, Mobil, Oando, AP, Wabeco and so on.

Not surprisingly, his fecund entrepreneurial mind soon veered into new horizons. He founded SC & C Bureau de Change Ltd, which was immediately among the elite Class “A” bureau de change companies granted licenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2009 to address the foreign exchange inadequacies plaguing the country at the time. Chimbaland Properties & Investment Company Ltd has enormous interests in Lagos real estate, especially the up-market end, while Oil Rigs Global Resources Ltd is designed as an ancillary to his petroleum sector interests.

Dr. Anyaso is an astute businessman, investor and philanthropist. founder Chima Anyaso Foundation, founder and sole sponsor of Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, he is also the convener of #NN19.

He is a recipient of the Forbes-rated African Achievers Award for community development and was awarded Democracy Youth Icon of the Year 2017. He was selected by Vanguard Newspaper and Champion Newspaper as one of the Top 20 Business Professionals in Nigeria.

His hobbies include travelling, playing tennis, listening to music and watching football. He is a member of Ikoyi Club, chairman, board of trustees, Miles Club, and vice president of Umuaba Connect Association of Nigeria.

Dr. Chima sits on the boards of several companies with extensive interests in real estate development, hospitality and lifestyle, financial services and healthcare.

Driven by a passion to make a difference, Anyaso is a man on a mission to bring development to his people and make positive impact in the Nigerian political space. His passion for community development has seen him commit much of his time and resources to educating the less privileged through the establishment of Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, an ultra-modern tuition-free nursery and primary school, which he singlehandedly built and has sponsored for 11 years, paying staff and providing school uniforms and writing materials for the pupils. The school caters to over 500 pupils who are getting quality education absolutely free.

Through his Chima Anyaso Foundation, he runs periodic free medical outreaches across Bende Federal Constituency.

Over the past one year, his foundation has provided free medical care to over 6,000 adult citizens across the 10 autonomous communities that make up Bende federal constituency, as well as providing anti-retro viral treatment for AIDS patients in the area.

Dr. Anyaso is a positive disruptor. A bold, outspoken and forthright national youth leader inspiring millions of young Nigerians.

A successful businessman, he is a committed Christian, a loving husband, father and a reliable friend.

He is very committed to human capital development, youth empowerment and promoting political awareness among Nigerian youths.

He is happily married to Adanna and they are blessed with children.

Dr. Chima Anyaso is a man on a mission to make a positive change.