Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited have not experienced the best of outings this week and this is due to profit taking from investors which is in turn taking a toll on sentiments in the nation’s stock market. Daily Sun findings revealed that owing to the negative sentiments, the NGX market capitalisation has now decreased by N120 billion in two consecutive trading days after investors had gained N579 billion last week.

Specifically, the market’s All Share Index (ASI) which opened trading on Monday at 47,279.92 points, fell by 0.31 per cent yesterday to close at 47,057.24 points while market capitalisation fell by N12 billion to close at N25.357 trillion from the week’s opening value of N25.477 trillion.

The value of 20 stocks depreciated, while 16 others appreciated. Courtville topped the losers’ chart with 7.27 per cent to close at 0.51 kobo per share, UPDC was next with 5.66 per cent to close at N1, UPL dropped 5.41 per cent to close at N2.45, Unilever lost 4.36 per cent to close at N13.15 while BUAFoods declined by 4.04 per cent to close at N61.80.

On the other hand, Presco led the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N104.50 per share. NEM followed with 9.97 per cent to close at N3.31, Ikeja Hotel increased by 9.77 per cent to close at N1.46, Sunu Assurance garnered 9.09 per cent to close at 0.36 kobo while AIICO gained 5.80 per cent to close at 0.73 kobo.