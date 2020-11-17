Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A delegation from the Progressive Governors’ Forum led by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, visited Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday to commiserate with him and the people of the State over losses incurred during the #EndSARS riots.

Bagudu, speaking for the Forum, commended Sanwo-Olu’s leadership style during and after the mayhem, and his efforts to rebuild the State.

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong, Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar were also part of the delegation.

After watching the ugly images of the destroyed assets of the State, Bagudu, speaking with journalists at the State House Annex, Marina, described the events as a very devastating situation which would cost the State a fortune to fix.

He said with what they have seen so far, it has further confirmed that violence didn’t solve any problem but compound it.