Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) will support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s economic policies in sustaining an investment-friendly environment for investors and ensuring that governance is brought closer to the people.

Obaseki gave the assurance when he addressed journalists on arrival at the Benin Airport, after being elected the deputy chairman of PGF in Abuja.

He assured that the forum will provide a formidable support base for President Buhari to achieve the goals of his administration in the next four years.

“As an association, the PGF is an arm of APC which is the dominant party. This is the beginning of a new administration but we have to organise ourselves better.

“You saw the outcome of the elections of the National Assembly leaders and how the APC had to wade in, in an organised manner to make sure it produced the Senate president and speaker of both chambers of the National Assembly through rancour-free elections.”

He said the APC governors will continue to support the President Buhari-led Federal Government’s policies outlined by the president in his Democracy Day message.

“APC governors are fully in support of the president, who will lead the way, as we ensure these policies are implemented in our various states.

“If you listen to the president’s Democracy Day message, you would hear his emphasis on the roles of states to ensure they create an investment-friendly environment to attract investors, and for states to make sure they are governed properly so that government policies can be effectively pursued.

“We, the APC states and APC governors, need to set the example. That is why our forum will play significant roles in the next four years in the life of this administration,” Obaseki noted.

On the new leadership of the National Assembly, led by Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila in the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, the governor said: “The sort of hindrance and obstruction we saw in the last four years are not likely to reoccur this time around.

“We hope to see speedy clearance in the presidential appointment. We also hope that bills to advance the policies of the president will be speedily considered in the National Assembly and government business will be speedily attended to as well.”