Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by the escalating crisis rocking all strata of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state and national level, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has appealed for peace and internal reconciliation especially in the states.

The governors made the call after the 8th quarterly meeting of the Secretaries to Government of APC States held in Jigawa State.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Adamu Fanini, and Director General of PGF, Salihu Moh Lukman, the PGF said: “In view of the post-election issues in our party, the APC states should be enjoined to initiate a national peacebuilding and internal reconciliation process that would involve all stakeholders in the party and government so as to achieve a stronger party cohesion, internal democracy, discipline as a foundation for the distinctive outlook that the common man expected while voting for our party.”

During the keynote address “Developing Common Policy Framework for APC states,” presented by Mallam Ibrahim Muazzam of Bayero University, Kano, the forum noted that health is critical to development and attaining health for all.

“Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is central to the attainment of other welfare goals that are key commitments of the APC as enshrined in the manifesto of the party. Therefore, the meeting proposed a Contributory Health Funding Scheme as an indispensable means of sustainable healthcare financing in APC states.”

The meeting, which was equally attended by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu recommended that “APC states and the party should put in place structure for public and media engagement that can interface at all levels to showcase the achievements of their governments and also those of the Federal Government to enhance the confidence of the citizenry in our great party – the APC.”

Also at the meeting, a technical committee was set up to identify common strategy for policy implementation by all the APC states.

The statement further revealed that “Progress Report on Primary Health Care Programmes for States” from NPHCDA and the “Health Care Financing and Management of Contributory Health Fund” by AIICO Multishield Healthcare (HMO) were also part of the documents that guided the discussion of the meeting.”