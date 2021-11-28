From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has been commended by his colleague governors for completing projects that were abandoned by his predecessors in the State, describing the act as practical demonstration of leadership and good governance.

Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who spoke at different project commissioning events across the three senatorial districts of Ekiti State on Friday also commended Governor Fayemi for the high quality of projects executed and his prudent management of scarce resources.

The three governors, their host, Dr Fayemi, top government functionaries, traditional rulers and community leaders were part of the project commissioning which became a mini carnival as residents trooped out in large number to partake of the events.

The commissioning of the road projects came barely one month after the state government flagged off the construction/ rehabilitation of another set of road projects across the state as well as the state capital.

Governor Bagudu, who inaugurated the Ijan-Igbemo-Ire-Ilupeju road project, commended Governor Fayemi for sustaining the tenet of good governance and leading by example through the completion of projects and programmes that were initiated and abandoned by past administrations.

The Kebbi State Governor, added that he learnt from his Ekiti State counterpart’s good deed that politics was not “about abandoning predecessors’ work but ensuring that the work got completed to ensure the tax payers get value for their money.”

Also speaking while inaugurating the Oye-Ayede-Ikun Dairy farm-Kwara State Boundary Road project; which was first constructed by former Governor Niyi Adebayo, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State lauded Governor Fayemi for demonstrating prudence in expending the people’s resources judiciously on life lifting projects.

The Jigawa State Governor said the quality of work done on the road and other road projects earlier visited when compared with the amount of money expended showed that there was value for the money spent on the projects.

“When I look at the quality of these road projects and the amount Governor Fayemi spent on them, I know a lot of negotiations must have gone into it. This shows the Governor is committed to ensuring tax payers get maximum value for their money.”

Governor Tambuwal who also inaugurated the Aramoko-Erinjiyan-Ikogosi road, praised Governor Fayemi for living up to people’s expectation by delivering quality road that would improve the standard of living of the people.

Tambuwal who is the Vice Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum said his relationship with Governor Fayemi was far above partisan politics but hinged on good governance and delivery of public goods to the people.

Governor Fayemi, in his address to the benefiting communities said the Ire-Ilupeju-Igbemo-Ijan road was strategic as it connects the three senatorial districts together and houses the resuscitated Ire Brick Factory.

Dr Fayemi disclosed that the road project was initiated in 2014 before he left office and was subsequently abandoned by the last administration. He added that the road would be of great relief to commercial vehicles and other users of the road.

Speaking on Oye-Ayede-Ikun Dairy Farm – Kwara Boundary Road, the Ekiti State Governor disclosed that the rehabilitation of the road would boost the operation of Ikun Dairy Farm by providing unhindered access to the farm and marketing of the product.

He added that the newly constructed 13.5 kilometre Aramoko-Erinjiyan- Ikogosi road would boost tourism attraction and improve access to the resuscitated Ikogosi Warm Spring.

He commended the contractors that handled the road projects for doing a quality job and delivering the project within the given time frame.

He said, “This is a very strategic road that connects the three senatorial districts and also houses the resuscitated Ire Clay Factory and its impact cuts across key communities and services.

“As a responsible government, we decided to terminate the contract and re-awarded it as rehabilitation to the initial contractor. The rehabilitation of this road will undoubtedly be a great relief to motorists using the road which is in fulfilment of the Infrastructure and Industrial Development of the 5-point Agenda.

“Rehabilitation of Oye-Ayede-Ikun Dairy Farm road which extended to Kwara boundary would no doubt boost the agricultural activities of the communities along this axis and the lives of the residents will be transformed in and around the State. The State’s Internally Generated Revenue will be enhanced because of the operation of Ikun Dairy Farm. This road will boost the operation of the company, facilitate easy access to the farm and marketing the products.

“I commend the contractor for delivering a quality job on schedule. You have demonstrated that you are serious minded contractor. This government will continue to patronize those contractors who are performing to specification, while the non-performing ones would be shown the way out.”

Governor Fayemi appealed to the citizens of the state to work with the government in ensuring the longevity of the roads, stressing that indiscriminate dumping of waste in drains usually does incalculable damage to the roads.

