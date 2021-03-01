From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for prudently managing the financial resource of the state, which has transformed Rivers.

Obuah expressed this as Governor Wike commenced on Monday a week-long commissioning of newly-constructed flyovers as well as the flag-off of some new projects by the administration.

He said the governor had demonstrated that good governance is possible where there is the political will.

Obuah, who is the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), said there could not be a better way of satisfying the yearnings of the people and silencing political detractors than the governor’s achievement in the state.

He noted that commissioning of the new flyovers and flag-off of new projects are a demonstration of prudent management of state resources.

The former state PDP chairman called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emulate the governor and the PDP in rendering good governance and democratic dividends to the people of Rivers.

‘I have no doubt in my mind that if the leadership of the APC would avail itself the opportunity of physically witnessing the commissioning and flag-off ceremonies, they would be dismayed at what God is using Governor Wike to do for the people of Rivers State,’ Obuah said.

The RIWAMA boss explained that Wike has demystified the wrongly held notion about governors not doing well in their second tenures, adding that the governor has almost surpassed his achievements during his first term in office.

Other activities in the week-long event are the commissioning of Government House Clinic/Press; Flag-off of Ikwerre Road/Olu-Obasanjo (Ikoku) flyover and flag-off of Aba Road/Rumukalagbor (Waterlines) flyover.