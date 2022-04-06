To ensure effective project implementation and delivery, Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) has organised a training programme for officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and its parastatals on the relevance of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) skills.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Dotun Shorunke, while speaking during a 2-day training tagged ‘Monitoring and Evaluation Fundamentals’, said the training was apt in acquiring monitoring and evaluation skills, which were becoming relevant in the world, especially in areas of project management.

Represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Suraj Fashola, Dr. Shorunke commended the organisers for initiating such training on a grand scale for officers in the Ministry, while urging the participants to tap from the wealth of knowledge of the resource persons. She said the skills would be required of them at a certain point in their career progression.

In her opening remark, the Project Manager, OGSTEP Agric, Dr. Oluseyi Olugbire, said the training was borne out of the need to provide technical assistance to the Ministry, in order to help achieve some of its objectives, by using the resources of the project to bring to bear requisite knowledge of monitoring and evaluation. In his presentation, one of the facilitators, Mr. Opeyemi Adejuwon, highlighted work plan study, conducting stakeholders’ analysis, preparing a template, monitoring the progress and periodic evaluation as steps required for optimal monitoring and evaluation of projects.