Lukman Olabiyi

A project manager with a construction company, Mr. Olowe, Joseph Adeoye, has been arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly stealing construction materials valued N378 million, from the construction site at Ilubirin House Project, Ikoyi.

The 42-year-old project manager was docked before Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka, on charges bordering on conspiracy and stealing, by the police.

The defendant, according to the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, sometime in 2015, at Ilubirin Housing Project, conspired with others now at large, to steal some construction materials valued $1 million.

The materials included banut hydraulic rig, 600 pile driver banut and 6 tonner hammer.

Animashaun said the mentioned materials belonged to Howard Roark Construction Company Limited, where the defendant last worked as project manager.

He said the offences against the defendant were contrary to Sections 411, 280(1)(b) and punishable under Section 278 of the Criminal laws of Cap. C17, Vol. 11, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

However, the project manager pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his not-guilty-plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date, and also urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody, till the determination of the charge against him.

But counsel to the defendant, O. A. Oyekan, in his oral application, urged the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal term, adding that the charges against him were bailable ones and that he was a first-time offender who did not have previous criminal record.

Responding to the bail application, the prosecutor said although, granting bail is at the court’s discretion, but granting bail to the defendant would jeopardise police investigation and arresting others involved in the alleged crime.

Ruling on the bail application, Magistrate Awoyinka, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in the same sum.

One of the sureties, according to the magistrate must be a blood relation to the defendant. And that the sureties must show to the court, evidence of tax payment.

The matter has been adjourned till September 2, for the commencement of trial.