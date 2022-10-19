From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Communities in Nasarawa state, Shupe and Atabula in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State are pleading with the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to investigate the contractor handling Gude -Shupe-Atabula -Obi road projects in the area.

in a separate interview with community leaders of the two communities when our correspondent visited the two, villages alleged that the contractors had siphoned funds released to him for the construction of the roads for his personal use and abandoned the project.

According to one of the youth leaders, Comrade Ajeh Yakubu “We have ran short of patience because youths in our areas have been threatening to protest when they heard the Governor saying our road project had been constructed. The Governor during his speech on October First 2022 said the road had been completed.

“We wonder who is feeding the Governor with these kinds of lies. The project has long been abandoned.”

Another youth leader , Mr. Makama Ogidis said” We were happy with the Governor when he flagged off the road project in his first one hundred days in office but the same road had been abandoned. The contractor has disappeared into tin air.

” As I speak, flood has washed away some culverts constructed by the contractor. Our communities have been exposed to environmental hazards due to the shady work done on the roads. We want the Governor to visit the site to inspect the level of work done by the contractor just as he has been visiting other projects flagged off by his administration in other local government areas in the state.

Daily sun reports that Gude -Shupe-Atabula-Obi road construction was one of the projects that were flagged off to mark Governor Sule’s one hundred days in office as one of his rural infrastructure development programme.

Also recall that in his speech to mark Nasarawa State at 26 anniversary on the first of October 2022 mentioned Gude -Shupe-Atabula-Obi road as one the projects he would complete in three years.