Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has decried the continuous destruction of projects like boreholes, solar street lights and roads, especially in the Northeast.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, raised the alarm, recently, in Abuja, when the District Head of Degubu, Nagare Local Government Area of Yobe State sent a delegation to show appreciation for the provision of two solar systems and15 solar street lights.

Lokpobiri said destruction of such projects has slowed the pace of development in the region.

He, however, assured the people of the Northeast that President Muhammadu Buhari has remained focused on developing the region, irrespective of the security challenges bedevilling some parts of the country.

The minister added that the best appreciation is for them to ensure those projects get the needed protection from vandals and optimal management.

He said: “The president is committed to developing the Northeast; irrespective of the difficulties of the terrain or security challenges, development must extend to all parts.

“But, the important thing you can do for yourselves and encourage the government is to take care of the projects, because they are done for the benefit of the community. I’m saying this because people destroy projects meant for their development.

“So, if these projects are sited for your development, it is important you protect them by setting up a committee to manage them.

“I think Yobe is the least in the Northeast states, in terms of the number of projects that we are doing,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Leader of the Delegation, Mallam Bah Abubakar, pleaded with the Federal Government to create more access roads to enable them ferry their farm produce because dwellers are mostly farmers

“Like Oliver Twist, we cannot but ask for more solar street lights as well as a feeder road because its inhabitants find it difficult to reach the community most especially during the rainy season,” he added.