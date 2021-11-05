The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, inaugurated the 2.85km Last Bus-Stop (Abakpa Nike) – Nkwo Nike Junction Road in Enugu East Local Government Area newly reconstructed by his administration to strategically divert traffic from the ongoing construction of the first Enugu State government’s flyover bridge at T-junction, Nike Lake Road.

Inaugurating the road amid jubilation from residents, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that the infrastructure was deliberately conceived and executed by his administration to ease the traffic congestion in the area occasioned by the ongoing flyover bridge project.

The governor added that the project was also in keeping with the state government’s concerted efforts to revitalise parts of Enugu metropolis, facilitate investments, inspire private developments, stimulate economic growth and reinvigorate the urban renewal initiative.

He explained that the road cuts across over eight communities in Enugu East LGA and was redesigned and reconstructed to standard single carriage way of 7.3m width with 2.5m wide shoulders on either side, concrete lined drains and five number culverts superbly delivered on a target six month completion period, “typical of our administration’s policy of Start-To-Finish”.

Ugwuanyi who on arrival inspected the ongoing massive construction works at the T-junction flyover bridge, Nike Lake Road, with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji and Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Alex Ugwu, among others, pointed out that his administration has executed numerous road projects within the council area totaling 66km.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He added that the road projects include the Nike Lake Junction – Harmonny Estate – Adoration Pilgrimage Centre- Orie Emene Road, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) VOR/DME (Aviation) road, Emene, the Penoks – Abakpa Nike-Nike Lake Road, the Airport Road Roundabout-Old Orie Emene-Eke Obinagu Road, among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .