Gyang Bere, Jos

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said the proliferation of private universities in Nigeria has reduced the quality of education in the country.

Prof. Ogunyemi disclosed this yesterday during a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders in the education sector in the state, held at the ASUU Secretariat, Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that the political class has deliberately refused to address the neglect of infrastructural deficit in Nigerian universities but prefer to establish private institutions to kill public universities.

“Not only the students are suffering the infrastructural deficit in the universities but the lecturers are also suffering because our salaries have been amputated by the Federal Government for about 11 years.

“The proliferation of private universities will not help Nigerian educational system, because it has reduced the quality of education.