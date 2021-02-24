From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the United States of America has partnered the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) in the area of information technology to ensure effective service delivery.

This is even as the United States Government disclosed a grant worth $3.9 million to train NCS officials in the use of the Correctional Information Management Systems (CIMS) modules.

The partnership between the CIMS of the NCS and the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, is aimed at incorporating information technology into the management practices of the NCS to address prolonged pre-trial detention.

The United States Embassy, in a statement issued in Abuja, said its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office donated equipment to support the CIMS of the NCS.

“Acting Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Services, John Mmrabure, received the equipment presented by Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard,” the statement read.

Speaking during the presentation, Leonard noted that the equipment donation was the first step in the partnership between the United States Government and the CIMS.

“We are proud to partner with the Nigeria Correctional Service to incorporate information technology into the management practices which will address prolonged pre-trial detention in pursuit of the Nigerian Government’s efforts to apply and enforce the rule of law and respect for human rights. These are tenets of a strong democracy and I am proud that the United States stands as your partner,” Leonard said.

The United States Embassy listed the equipment donated to include satellite broadband VSAT dishes, desktop computers, printers, internet routers, servers, and furniture.