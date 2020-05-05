Chimezie Brown

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world with confirmed cases increasing astronomically in Nigeria and globally, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, has joined forces with other ethical stakeholders in the fight to contain further spread of the deadly virus with the contribution of over N280 million.

While the food processing company donated N200 million cash for the exclusive purchase of equipment and the setting up of isolation centres required in the nationwide fight against COVID-19 through the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), it has also donated some of its products worth over N 80 million to Lagos and Ekiti State governments respectively.

From the N80 million products supports, the company donated milk, beverages, cereals and seasoning products worth N44 million in support of the food bank in Lagos State. Similarly, it has given products worth N 34 million to Ekiti even as it gave products worth N5.7 million to Isolo community, a major part of Lagos metropolis that plays host to its operational headquarters.

Speaking on the company gesture during a media chat in Lagos, the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, stated the palliative was a combination of various initiatives that the company was doing in the form of transformations and food support with the quality food for nutrition that the organisation produces.

“Promasidor’s intervention in the support of the COVID-19 crisis facing in Nigeria is a threefold intervention strategy: it comes in form of cash contribution to the tune of N200 million that we are contributing to the CACOVID initiative for a nationwide reach”.

Also speaking at the occasion, Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji, said, “as effective as lockdowns are, there are economic impacts on citizens of a state, especially amongst the low-income earners and daily wage earners. To reduce the impacts by providing palliatives to consumers, Promasidor’s relief package targets the vulnerable households in Lagos and Ekiti states.