To demonstrate its strong commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians by providing them with quality nutrition, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd has launched Twisco Chocolate Drink Powder into the country’s competitive cocoa beverage market. The brand was unveiled on the unique occasion of the contract signing of Twisco brand ambassador, singer, Tiwa Savage.

According to the managing director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Anders Einarsson, the launch of Twisco confirms the organisation’s commitment to designing quality products to keep Nigerian families nourished, especially with a branded active ingredient, Enerfort.

Enerfort is “a special blend of 10 power-packed micro nutrients, including Vitamin B2, B6, B12, C, D3, Niacin, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron and Zinc, necessary for optimal energy release that you need to power your dream.”

During the Twisco official contract signing, Einarsson noted that Tiwa Savage’s personality and career exploits in the Nigerian and global entertainment industry were in sync with Promasidor’s objectives, adding that the singer of international repute would enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship with Promasidor as brand ambassador for Twisco.