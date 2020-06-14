Prominent political leaders in Imo State from across political parties, leaders of the organized labour, civil societies and the academia yesterday passed a vote of confidence in the performance of Governor Hope Uzodinma so far in office, after the governor presented his scorecard to them as part of Democracy Day celebration

Among those who spoke were Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Board of Trustee member of the People Democratic Party, all former deputy governors, former Speakers, the leadership of the clergy, organized labour, elders council members, Prince Bob Njemanze, former ASUU National President, Prof Awuzie and many others.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who opened the floor after the governor delivered his address said that he was proud of the governor for providing transparent and strong leadership.

Describing Uzodinma as one of those he trained in politics, Iwuanyanwu said that he would be like Sam Mbakwe and Michael. I. Okpara, who were selfless leaders, adding that there are clear signs that he would even do better than them.

“The Uzodinma I have known over the years has always put the interest of others before his interest. He has no estate in Owerri or in Lagos or Abuja. His estate is in investing in fellow human beings. That is why he is doing well because he has the interest of the people at heart,” Iwuanyanwu said.

Former Speaker, Goodluck Opiah, who spoke on behalf of all former Speakers said that although they were affected by the repeal of the former governors pension law, they were nonetheless in support of the action because they were proud of the governor’s achievements in office so far.

Rt. Rev. Benjamin Okeke, the Anglican Bishop of Orlu Diocese, who spoke on behalf of the clergy said that he was impressed with the governor’s performance in office, urging him not to relent in his efforts to free the state from the clutches of a few fraudsters who have been milking the state dry.

Chief John Enyiogasi popularly known as 0K-2000 applauded the governor for arresting payroll fraud in the public service and urged him to recover every Imo property stolen by anyone, no matter how highly placed.

The President of the National Council of Women Societies, Mrs Ijeoma Udensi, who spoke on behalf of the women praised the governor for his achievements, but urged him to look into the rising incidents of rape in the society.

Earlier Governor Uzodinma had outlined his achievements in office to the stakeholders, which included sanitization of public sector payroll, construction of roads and the dredging of Lake Nwaebere, which has stopped the perennial flooding of Owerri metropolis, among others.