Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

There was unprecedented crowd of personalities of all walks of life including the low and mighty in the society as former Commissioner of Police Mr Gabriel Adejoh was laid to rest over the weekend at his Ayingba country home, Kogi State.

The late Adejoh was CP Admin, Force headquarters, Abuja CP FSARS, CP Akwa- Ibom State, and CP Niger State before he retired few years ago.

At the funeral service, the pastor of Living Faith church , lokoja ,Dapo Olumuyiwa urged every one to draw closer to God as death was inevitable for every mortal.

He said it was on no value if one acquires all material things on earth without knowing Christ before death comes knocking, saying there is nothing indeed that can be exchanged for the soul of man

Describing the late Adejoh as a diligent and God fearing Christian who served God with all he had, he urged all other eminent people in the country to emulate him by surrendering their lives to their creator.

Preaching from the book of Rev .21:4 he said Jesus had swallowed up death in victory and that those who followed him to the end shall he wipe their tears and sorrows and they will dwell with him forever.

Many people who spoke at the funeral service were of praises eulogising the virtues of the late CP who they described as generous, humane, God fearing and a perfect gentle man.

Those who graced the colourful occasion which was electrified by the Kogi State police band include the governor of Kogi State who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, the state CP, Ayuba Ede who led other police officers there, the state Chief judge Justice Olusuyi, Mr Chucks Ogbogu former commissioner for Energy and Power Rivers State an

Mr Nwabueze Umejuru, Head of sustainability Total E&P, Porthacourt.

Others are,HRH Eze Chidi Nkweke Ezeudo 1 of Ogba Land, Rivers State,Alhaji Ibrahim Husseini_PDP Divisional Chairman Dekina LG, Alhaji Isah Amidu_PDP Chairman Anyigba Ward, .Hajia Halima Abuh..

PDP Divisional Women Leader Dekina LG,oh my God i forgot one important person Alh. Abdulhameed Ujah( G.O),Officials of Nigerian Inland Water Ways( NIWA) Lokoja,officials of

Zenith Bank and

Sterling Bank Lokoja.

Also present was

Mr Usang Ibor Omini(Director Operations, Alpha Ager ltd),

Mr longkat Denis Lamu( Min. Water Resources, Abuja). , Pastor James Nsima, RCCG,Abuja, Pastor Elisha Ayagwa, Pastor Ele Adejoh and Pastor Mathew Ojile, among others

Adejoh who died on 7th June, 2020 was aged 76 years.