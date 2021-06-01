Founder of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, alias Free Indeed, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Johnmark Ighosotu has fulfilled the first part of his promise as he supports small scale business owners in the church with sewing machines and generating transformers worth millions of naira during its seventh year church anniversary.

Prophet Ighosotu had promised to financially empower faithful and dedicated members, workers of the ministry, small scale business owners, students struggling to pay their tuition fees with scholarship, pastors to be gifted Toyota Corolla each while pastors/ministers’ wives to be given monthly allowance and more.

This show of unconditional love by God’s prophet took place during the seventh anniversary programme of the church on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Also, millions of cash gifts were presented to various departments in the church for their unrelenting service to God and mankind. The presentation of cars to beneficiaries is said to be in batches.

Prophet Johnmark Ighosotu’s father’s blessing to his members during this difficult time has shown that he’s one of the friends of the poor and downtrodden especially in Delta State and its environs.

“I love to put smiles on faces of needy, members, depressed etc gladly with a joyful heart. That’s my calling, to blessed as many as possible,” he said.