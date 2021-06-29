From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has organised a wedding party as promised to Mr. and Mrs. Abel Eromosele Ugiagbe, the couple whose marriage ceremony was disrupted by the absence of the Registrar of the Federal Marriage Registry, in the State capital.

The Wedding Reception which held at the New Festival Hall of the Edo State Government House, had in attendance, the wife of the deputy governor of Edo State, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, wife of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Chief of Staff to the Governor, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains among others.

Mrs. Obaseki in her remarks, explained that her decision to host the event for the couple was borne out of the desire to soothe the pain they experienced, following the disappointment on their wedding day.

She added that the compassionate nature of Mr. Abel Eromosele Ugiagbe, as expressed through his regret of the Registrar’s compulsory retirement, endeared her to the couple.

“After I confirmed the report as true, I called my friend and wife of the Minister for Interior, Mrs. Aregbesola who briefed her husband about the development.

” The Minister ordered immediate investigation into the matter, recalled the errant officer and apologized to the couple”, she said.

Chairman of the occasion and Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Honorable Osaigbovo Iyoha, congratulated the couple on the success of their marriage ceremony despite the disappointment they experienced over the inexcusable absence of the Registrar.

According to him, “This is the first official state wedding reception held in this hall of the Government House.

He further said that “at our quiet time, when we look back we should reflect and know that God makes certain things happen for our good and we should not always think that he has abandoned us.”

For Mr Abel and Mrs Mariam Ugiagbe it was a day of joy. “We least expected this.

“We are being honoured by the First Lady and we just cannot thank her enough because what was supposed to be a disappointment turned out to be a blessing for us through her help.

” We pray that God will bless her and the governor and everyone that came to support us”

Caption: The couple flanked by the wife of the Edo State governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki during the marriage reception at the Government House, Benin City

