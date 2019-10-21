The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has assured the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation that the ministry would support the silver medal winning Special Eagles for doing the nation proud at the just ended 5th African Cup of Nations for amputee football in Angola.

Dare stated this in a telephone conversation with the president of the federation, saying the ministry is proud of their exploits at the tournament and disclosed that most of the expenditure incurred by the federation on credit would be paid.

According to him: “I have twitted to congratulate the Special Eagles, even before their return to the country and Nigeria is very proud of them for coming back with a medal after 17 years.”

He also stated that the arrangement for the team to travel to the African championship began before he assumed office, but that he had been adequately briefed.

“The department charged with para sports has briefed me adequately about the plight of the federation and we are living no stone unturned to assist any federation that has made the country proud.”

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation attended this year’s Cup of Nations for amputee football in Benguela Angola with a flight ticket procured on credit, got jerseys and other sports equipment also on credit.