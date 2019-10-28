With the presentation of cars to star prize winners in its ongoing bag of goodies promo, Dangote Cement has kept faith with consumers according to National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi. Fajobi was speaking in Asaba, Delta State at the presentation of the star prize of a brand new car to Simeon Egualeonan, the star prize winner in the zone.

He specifically commended the people of Delta State and Asaba for remaining faithful to the brand adding that the promo was a way of saying thank you to consumers. Fajobi stated that the first star prize winner emerged from Warri, Delta State and that a second star prize winner had emerged from Asaba, in the same state, was an indication that the promo is real.

In her remarks, Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, declared that Asaba remained special to Dangote Cement and one of ‘our best customers.’ She added that the promo was designed to reach 21 million people in line with ‘our philosophy of touching lives.’ She also explained that the prizes were carefully selected to change the lives of the winners as they are economic goods.

She stated that aside the quality product the company offers; it realises the need to give competitive pricing to maintain the loyalty of growing customers so that they are not lured into buying any other brand of cement.

Mrs. Sanni further said, “Those in the value chain are the reason the company is bagging a minimum of 800,000 bags daily. You are very important to us and the reason for this promo tagged bag of goodies targeted at our consumers so that we can say thank in a special way. In every bag, there is a scratch card and this scratch card has won somebody a car today and other winners as well.”

Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Industries limited, Rabiu Umar, in his remarks declared that the promo is not a gimmick as the star prize car is here and ready to be driven off by the winner. He added that Dangote is building Nigeria through massive industrialization and creation of jobs. He charged the people of Asaba to continue to buy and use Dangote Cement as they have seen that it keeps to its word.

The excited star winner, Simeon Egualeonan, said he has been using Dangote Cement for his work as a mason. According to him, he had won several recharge cards which he loaded but this time, found the star prize winning card while opening a second bag of cement to repair a soakaway chamber.