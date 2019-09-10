Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake, has disclosed that the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promo would have succeeded in alleviating poverty of thousands of people by the time the promo runs to an end by the month end.

The Dangote Group helmsman, who presented the saloon car star prize and other prizes to the winners in Lagos yesterday in the ongoing National Consumer Promotion, said what set apart the Group as business leaders in various sectors where it operates is the ability to identify opportunity and deliver on set targets and promises.

Alake said that the company holds the consumers in high regard, hence the need to reward them through the Dangote Cement Promo. He said that the company values its customers and would continue to engage the consumers at all levels and ensure that they are highly rewarded for their patronage.

He added: “We recognise the fact that things are tough and we tend to ameliorate these challenges by trying to appreciate our customers directly. It is something we have done before; this is just bigger than the others. This is not the first time we are doing this for our consumers. This one is just bigger than the previous ones. The promo was organised to reward the consumers who recognise the quality of Dangote Cement and have continued to patronise the brand.”

Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained that the promo had produced several winners in the last few weeks. “We have touched over three million consumers through this promo in a special way. We have recorded many car prize winners through this promo. We believe their lives is changing by what they have been able to get through this promo,” she added. The marketing boss disclosed that the promo would continue until the end of September.