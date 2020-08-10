Dangote Cement at the weekend kept its promise of immediate redemption of the star prizes in the ongoing spell and win promo as the four winners received alerts of N1 million each and a dummy cheque at the prize presentation event held in Warri, Delta State. This was as an Abuja -based couple are among the new entrants into the Dangote Cement Promo Millionaires Club having won the star prizes in the Abuja axis.

The four winners in the South South Region are Emmanuel Akpotor, Okpolero Daniel, Abada Uzuazor Evi and Mr. Moses Mogam. One of the winners, Moses Mogam, a building contractor commended Dangote Cement for changing his life adding that that was the first time he was receiving such huge amount of money as gift. He stated that from his childhood, he had never received up to N10,000 (Ten Thousand Naira) as free gift but that Dangote Cement changed the scenario and brought smile to his life. According to him, he used to walk on the road feeling like a dead man, but that life had returned to his life following the redemption of the star-prize. He promised to continue to buy and use Dangote Cement.

Meanwhile, Ms. Abada Uzuazor, another winner described the bag of goodies promo as real and trustworthy. Dangote Cement is a company you can trust and rely on to keep its promise. She plans to invest her prize to improve her business.