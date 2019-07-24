In fulfillment of its promise to reward loyal customers with cash prizes in one of the biggest consumer promos in Nigeria, Itel Mobile has rewarded three winners with N3.6 million.

The exciting promo was a dream come true for Oyebola Saheed, who won the grand prize of $10,000 (N3.6 million), and Aigbogun Godwin and Abubakar Akibu, who received of $2,000 (N720,000) and $1,000 (N360,000), respectively.

The promotion, dubbed “Itel’s Season of Winnings,” was an initiative by the brand to give back to customers and celebrate their unwavering loyalty and love for the brand over the years.

Beyond creating the perfect smartphone for everyone that is reliable, trendy, and affordable, Itel has created an exciting niche where consumers’ needs and satisfaction are the foremost priority.

Speaking on the mega promo, Oke Umurhohwo, Itel Mobile’s marketing communications manager, West Africa, said: “Itel Mobile is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of our consumers. This is our way of expressing our sincere gratitude for their unmatched support to our growth. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphone for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers get a unique and robust experience all around. We hope that this campaign would transform their lives for the better.”

He said the $10,000 giveaway was a platform to enrich the lives of customers and help them get additional value when they purchase the brand’s latest Power Hero smartphones, Itel P33 and Itel P33 Plus at any authorised retail store.

Expressing his appreciation behind a delightful smile that he couldn’t hide, Saheed thanked Itel for making him a millionaire overnight.

“ This is the biggest miracle in my life. I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was in a public bus when I got the call that I had won in the promo. I started shouting ‘thank you Allah,’ and everyone was wondering what had happened,” Saheed explained. “This money will change my life for the better because I’m always in debt every month. Now, I can live a comfortable life.”

He thanked the mobile brand for the promotion, saying, by rewarding him with the prize, Itel Mobile has added immense value to his life.