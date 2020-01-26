Gyang Bere, Jos

The Archbishop of Abuja and the Apostlic Administrator of Archdiocese of Jos, Bishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama has urged Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong and former member of the House of Representatives, Edward Pwajok (SAN) to work towards promoting peaceful co-existence in Northern Nigeria.

Bishop Kaigama stated this on Saturday during the investiture of Governor Simon Lalong, Edward Pwajok and Secretary to Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu as knights of St. Gregory the Great Twenty-nine others were also invested with the medal of Cross Pro Eccclesia et Pontific and Benemerenti at Divine Mercy Cathedral Jos, Plateau State.

Kaigama noted that the Papal Awardees were carefully selected in view of their immense contributions to the growth of Christian faith and assistance to the needy and vulnerable persons in the society.

He said Lalong as the Governor of Plateau and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, he was selected for God to use him to restore peace and promote peaceful coexistence in Northern Nigeria.

Bishop Kaigama said the Catholic Church respects and practices the teaching of our Lord Jesus Christ and embraced people from different religion for the promotion of peace in the society.

“The award signifies recognition from the Holy father himself for service already rendered and an invitation to continue a life of exemplary Christian witness.

“Decorating political leaders such as Governor Simon Bako Lalong, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, the Pope is saying to him be guided by firm Christian values, inspired by Catholic social teaching; continue to protect lives and property and uphold the dignity of lives, continue to work to consolidate on the peace and ethnic religious integrity and harmony being achieve in Plateau State.

“Continue to carry everybody along, big or small, young or old, men or women, majority or minority, Christians of other denominations or Muslims or traditional worshippers and be a courageous instrument of peace, dialogue and reconciliation in your leadership and services as the Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum.”

Governor Lalong, who spoke on behalf of the knights and the medals pledged to redouble their efforts in touching lives positively in the society and condemned the execution of Nigerians in the South East.

“As a government, we will never allow anybody to target our citizens or threaten them simply because they are Christians or adherents of other faiths. Even if they have no religion, they have the God-given right to existence and should not be threatened by anybody.