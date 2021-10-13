From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze, has charged teachers to promote positive social values in Nigeria’s education system, warning that Nigerian society is in crisis due to the neglect of core values

The commissioner stated this in Nsukka while declaring open a 2-day workshop for teachers in public and private schools in Nsukka West State Constituency, organised by the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, in collaboration with Dr Emma Ugwuerua’s constituency office in Nsukka.

He said that the neglect of core values has resulted in a decline in the standard of education and morals among young people.

He lamented that many Nigerians have abandoned core social values, adding that many teachers are no better, contributing to the decline of Nigeria’s educational system.

‘Many people have abandoned the values that make for a better society and this is why things are not working well in our country nowadays,’ he stated.

‘Many teachers have also abandoned the very core values of society in our education system, which has led to falling standards in our schools, with some teachers encouraging students to perpetrate examination malpractice which would contribute to their woes…,’ he said.

The commissioner cautioned teachers against engaging in aiding and abetting students in examination fraud.

Prof Eze went on to commended Dr Ugwuerua, a lawmaker representing Nsukka West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, for sponsoring an international organisation to organise workshops for teachers in his constituency.

‘Dr Ugwuerua has come to the aid of the Enugu State Government through upgrading of her teachers,’ he said.

He noted that continuous training of teachers enhances their professional development, the commissioner urged them to ensure that they apply what they learnt to better their performance and offer their students the best guidance and direction that would elevate them on their future endeavours. He used the opportunity to declare that Enugu State has the best teachers under his tenure as the commissioner for education.

In his remarks, Ugwuerua said he opted for the sponsorship of the workshop to boost the capacity building of the teachers for effective and efficient service delivery, adding that there is an urgent need to rescue the nation’s educational system from imminent collapse.

‘The Nigerian Education system is almost at a cross-road as the standard is declining on a daily basis. It is therefore important to resuscitate the system by training and re-training teachers for accelerated improvement and better performance in teaching and learning.

‘100 teachers from my constituency were drawn from public and private primary and secondary schools, including teachers from Anglican and Catholic schools, to participate in the programme,’ Ugwuerua revealed.

The federal lawmaker had at the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic session provided over 20,000 writing materials to the public and private primary school pupils in the constituency.

He also recently offered scholarships to eleven people from the eleven electoral wards in his constituency for a three-year NCE programme at the College of Education, Nsukka.

Mrs Josephine Eze from Model Secondary School Nsukka and Mr Richard Onah from St Cyprian’s Special Science School also in Nsukka, who spoke on behalf of other participants, expressed gratitude to Dr Ugwuerua for given them the opportunity to undergo the training, stressing that he had given them empowerment that would remain indelible in their lives as teachers.

The highpoints of the workshop were the issuance of a sponsorship certificate to the lawmaker, the recognition of ten outstanding teachers during the interactive session of the workshop and the issuance of certificates to all participants.

