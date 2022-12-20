From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Acting Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Christy Uba has admonished corps members posted to Plateau State to contribute in promoting security and development of their host communities.

Mrs. Uba disclosed this on Tuesday during the official closing ceremony of the 2022 batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course made up of 1,077 corps members, held at the permanent orientation camp, Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Represented by Plateau State Coordinator, Rifkatu Daniel Yakubu, the Director General advised the corps members to avoid local politics in their host communities and carry out projects that will add value to the communities.

“I urge you to be security conscious at all times, as security is every one’s business. You should avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, an acceptance of car ride and gift from strangers.

“You should avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred. Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of the unity, peace and development of your dear country.”

Mrs. Uba assured Corps members of the commitment of the management to provision of adequate security and their welfare, saying they are constantly in touch with security agencies and other critical stakeholders to ensure their safety.

She warned against unauthorized journeys and night rips, saying that will not only increase the risk of accident but make life more difficult in terms of rescue.

She appealed to employers of labour to always accept corps members posted to their organisations and avail them with necessary welfare that will boost their moral to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria.

“I urge employers to mentor these young Nigerians properly to enable them develop their potentials. I also call on other stakeholders, including state and local government authorities as well as traditional rulers to give the necessary encouragement to the corps members.

She urged them to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provision of the NYSC Act and bye-laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

“In keeping with the objectives of the scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures. You must desist from meddling in their local politics and ensure you undertake personal and group community development service project that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities.” She stated.