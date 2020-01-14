Zika Bobby

Controller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, has urged journalists to consider national interest and economic stability of the country in the course of their duties.

Ali who said this at the opening ceremony of a one day seminar for Customs Correspondents in Lagos, added that Nigeria being an import dependent economy requires requires knowledge, tact and patriotism in reporting.

Represented by Mrs. Katherine Chinwe Ekekezie, Assistant Comptroller General in Charge of Zone A, the CG said journalists are regarded as very vital partners in the cause of nation building.

“I approved training themed Enhancing National Economy and Security through Responsible Reportage because of the importance we attach to your job” Ali said

Also speaking at the event National Public Relations Officer of the service Joseph Attah commended the Controller General for his commitment to capacity development for customs officers and journalists covering the service.

Papers were presented by Mr Yomi Badejo Okusanya, President of African Public Relations Association; Comptroller Wale Adeniyi, Vice President of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Yashau Shuaib, Managing Director of PR Nigeria, a Public Relations outfit and Engr. Wesley Edirin Jerry, Managing Director of Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network

The seminar drew media practitioners as participants from various parts of the country cut across print, electronic and online publications.