Anthony Joshua is training in America for his next fight as he “can’t breathe” in the UK, says Eddie Hearn.

And the Matchroom promoter has also insisted that the two-time heavyweight champion will return “reinvigorated” in four months’ time.

AJ is aiming to bounce back after two crushing defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Ahead of his rematch with the Ukrainian in August, the 33-year-old opted to bring in Robert Garcia as his coach.

Despite looking a lot more aggressive than in his first loss, Joshua opted to replace the renowned Garcia after that bout.

Hearn confirmed this week that the boxing star has chosen a new man to lead his training camp, which will begin in America next week.

However, he has now revealed the reasons why the 2012 Olympic gold medallist is heading State side to prepare for his comeback.

Remaining tight-lipped on the identity of the trainer and opponent, Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show: “April 1 is the targeted date in London. I have a call (today) to go through the final list of opponents, the final bits and pieces around the date. We’re almost ready. He’s excited.

“I’m happy with the trainer. I’m happy with anybody that makes AJ feel comfortable, feel motivated, feel excited, and I think this is gonna be a nice break.