Foremost international promoter and possibly the “Godfather of Dubai nightlife,” Azeez Olanrewaju Adenekan popularly known as Lanre Typical is all set to dazzle the Dubai night-crawlers and ballers with “Bounce” crooner, Michael Adebayo Olayinka a.k.a Ruger on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The Nigerian sensational singer is expected to unleash his craft at Level 7, VII Club and Conrad Hotel, all located in the heart of the Emirate. Ruger, will be getting the much needed help and hype from Tribe, Savage Fasho, Shoni, Flava and MC Tex, all domiciled in the city.

Lanre Typical who is making it all happen is not considered “Godfather” of Dubai nightlife for nothing, he has been at the forefront of promoting Nigerian and African genres of music in the Gulf country for years now. He brings Nigerian artists on a weekly basis to Dubai to headline his shows which usually take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On Tuesdays, he has a special treat tagged “Dime Tuesday ” basically for ladies. Thursday is what he tags “Afrobeats Takeover ” and Saturday is the “Afro Dose Saturday ”. Ruger is being billed to perform on each of these days starting with the “Dime Tuesday”on August 2, 2022/

In the last six months he has brought the likes of Davido, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Mohbad, Kcee, Portable, Ice Prince, Ceeza Milli, A-Star, Ckay, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Skiibii and Ntosh Gazi from South Africa amongst others.

On June 30th , he shipped in Asake to the delight of the Dubai audience and plans are in top gears to fly in DJ Spinall, DJ Xclusive and DJ Neptune on different dates to perform at different locations in Dubai.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 he shipped in DJ Neptune where international Disc Jockey unleashed his mastery of the wheel to the Dubai audience

DJ Spinall hit the city on July 14, 2002 as part of the package for the Lanre Typical’s “Afrobeat Takeover’. The international Disc Jockey, record producer, songwriter and label executive went live at VII Dubai. While Spinall is the headline act he got support DJ Sam Benjamin, DJ Shoni and VDJ Tribe,

Next was Superstar DJ Xclusive who arrived in the city on July 26, 2022 for another ‘Dime Tuesday’ experience in the City of Gold.

In 2019 alone before the pandemic laid waste to the world’s activities, Lanre Typical, who is also the CEO of TypicalNaija.ng, a blog known for fashion and music distribution brought over 30 Nigerian artistes to Dubai and the list included the likes of Zlatan, 9ice, Peruzzi, Harrysong, Slimcase, Reminisce, Qdot and many others.

