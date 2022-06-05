From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A non- governmental group, ‘ Spelling Bee Africa Organization (SBA)’, has expressed concern over the poor reading culture among Nigerian students and the increasing number of out of school children in the country.

The group having proposed the Inter-Regional Spelling Bee Competition to accommodate more students, noted that the step will help enthrone radical development of education in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Founder and Executive Director of the education-promotion body, Queeneth-Ndudim Owolabi, said the Competition, being organised for primary and secondary school students in Ekiti State, was conceptualised to promote scholarship, by way of preparing children for academic competitiveness.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, Owolabi stated that the competition began in Ekiti in 2014, where students were drawn from various schools across the entire Local Government Areas of the State to partake in the didactic programme.

The Founder revealed that efforts are now being intensified to expand the scope of participations to the six geopolitical zones to attract more dividends to the education sector.

She stated that the dwindling fortunes of educational standard in Nigeria sprang from the primary and cascaded to secondary school level, saying the competition was mooted to solidify the elementary cadre and promote scholarship.

Owolabi regretted that the poor reading culture among Nigerians and increasing level of out of school children, put at 13.2 million should be of serious concern and viable reason to partner governments to tackle the scourge.

The SBA boss, said the competition, where students received handsome prizes after participating and came off in flying colours at every stage of rigorous academic exercises, had been having positive effects on educational development of Ekiti since inception.

She said: “This competition started in Ekiti in 2014 to promote reading culture and help in stopping school drop out at the primary and secondary school levels.

“Since we started, over 30,000 students drawn from various private and public schools had participated, and going by the revelations of the State Ministry of Education, it has started contributing to educational development, with such good effect, I believe that it must be upgraded to the national level.

“In the competition being funded by private organisations and spirited individuals, the best student for the 2022 edition held in Ado Ekiti, got a prize of N500,000, among other consolation prizes given to the participants.

“The sole objective and focus is to boost reading culture, build intellect and promote child education. No country can get its education right when the basic foundation is faulty, this is what we are trying to address”.

Revealing that schools in the five geopolitical zones of the country had keyed and expressed readiness to participate, Owolabi appealed to corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to partner with us as we join hands to complement the efforts of governments to develop education.

“Funding of education is very tasking and capital intensive, governments can’t do it alone. It requires the services and contributions of other stakeholders.

” We appreciate the Ekiti State government for showing interest in the academic programme. Interested schools can apply through our website: www.spellingbeeafrica.org”, she said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .