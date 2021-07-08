From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency Thursday distanced President Muhammadu Buhari from the promotion exercise of the police, saying the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, would know his fate when at the end of his probe over allegations of misuse of his office.

The Presidency’s reaction followed suggestions that he might have pushed for the promotion of Magu, who is under probe.

Reports had emerged that Magu had been penciled down for promotion from his present rank of Police Commissioner to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) by the Police Service Commission (PSC) despite the alleged adverse recommendations of the Justice Ayo Salami panel that investigated the allegations.

But in a statement issued by Senior Special Assisi on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency denied the involvement of President Buhari in the exercise, affirming that Magu’s fate depends on the outcome of the investigation.

The statement read thus: “We will be happy if your paper can correct the misinformation published, that President Buhari has ordered the promotion of

Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Magu.

“As you can see, the PDP has taken off from there, issuing one of those thoughtless press releases of theirs. President Buhari, or any Nigerian President for that matter is not responsible for promotions in the Police. That is the business of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“In the case of the gentleman in question, who is currently under investigation, common sense dictates that his eligibility will be determined by that outcome.

“The PSC could have given you the correct position on this if there was an effort to reach them.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.