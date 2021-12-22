By Chioma Okezieh-Okeh

The Police Service Commission said it has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General.

A statement from the spokesperson of the commission Ikechukwu Ani said the PSC also approved the promotion of six Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and the elevation of seventeen Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police; forty nine Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners. It also endorsed the elevation of seventy four Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents and eight hundred and sixty six Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents.

The Commission took these decisions at its 13th Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on Monday, December 20th and Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 before it adjourned to January 2022 to continue with further deliberations.

It also during the meeting approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority etc.

The two AIG’s promoted to DIGs are AIG Zaki M. Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo. While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on 21st November 2021.

Commissioners of Police Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State;, Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Sani Dalijan, CP INEC; Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, CP Yobe State; Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State and Hakeem Odumosun, CP Lagos State whose appeal for adjustment of promotion date was approved were promoted Assistant Inspector’s General of Police.

The 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners of Police after an interactive session with the Commission are; Josephine Nneka Anyasinti; Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Emmanuel DCA, Zone 5 Benin City; Stanley Kanayo chukwu Ude; Charles Ifeatu Mozie; Tajudeen Olakunle Bakare; Longe Kehinde Patrick; Samuel Olukayode Emmanuel; Faleye Olaleye; Yetunde Longe; Haruna Gabriel Garba; Tajudeen Akinwale Abass; Rex Dundun; Ambrose Sunny Onah, DC A&F Kwara State; Durosinmi A. Olatoye and Ndu Innocent Anene.

The 24 promoted Deputy Commissioners of Police include; Hope Urunwa Okafor; Ajo Geofrey Orue; Olufunke Adeayo Ogunbode; Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe, ACP SWAT, FCID Annex Lagos; Yabode Oluwatoyin Agbminoja; Ojo Adekimi; Adebowale Lawal;; Yemi John Oyeniyi; Obasi Mary Okereke; Moses Ashu Ottah; Felix Akineme NNebue; Sunday Adeolu Oke; Gazali Alade Abdul-S; Salam; Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarebe, former CSO to Enugu State Governor and AC State CID, Enugu State Command; Alamu Muyideen Obe; Olubode Ojajuni; Sheikh Mohammed Danko AC SEB, FCIID, Lagos; Simon Asamber Lough; Abiola Reuben Olutunde; Charles Ezekwesiri Dike; Victor Avwerosuo Erivwode; Nnanna Oji Ama; Michael Adegoroye Falade and Yakubu Useni Dankaro.

CSP Edwin Jimmy Mkpa; Mannir Yusuf Ghafai; Ebri Onen Ndidi ALIFI OGUAMALAM; SIKIRU OLADEJO SAURA, FORMER ADC TO OYO STATE GOVERNOR AND CURRENTLY DPO IGBOKODA, DIVISION ILAJE, ONDO STATE; MATHEW CHUKWUEMEKA EZE, ENUGU STATE COMMAND AND MUSA DANKO MUHAMMAD WERE AMONG THE CHIEF SUPERINTENDENTS OF POLICE WHOSE PEOMOTIONS WERE APPROVED TO THE NEXT RANK OF ASSISTANT COMMISSIONERS OF POLICE WHILE DAMJI ABARE ADAMU; STANLEY CHINONSO AGU; APOCHI JOSEPH AND SAMUEL MARTINS WERE AMONG THE SEVENTY FOUR SPS PROMOTED TO CSP.

JOSEPH SUNEYANAGHOTO; Nnamdi Okeke, 0/C D9 Anti Robbery State CID Enugu; OLUWATOYIN ADESOPE; CHRISTOPHER CHIROMA; STEPHEN NONJAR; NKIRUKA NWODE, ZONAL PRO ZONE 13 , UKPO, ANAMBRA STATE AND MARCEL AMAECHI OZOCHI 2I/C SWAT EBONYI STATE WERE AMONG THE 866 DSPS PROMOTED TO SPS.

THE COMMISSION CONSIDERED SOME PROMOTION APPEALS AND APPROVED THE HARMONIZATION OF THE PROMOTION DATE AND PROPER PLACEMENT OF TEN CHIEF SUPERITENDENTS WHO WERE ALSO PROMOTED TO ASSISTANT COMMISSIONERS OF POLICE. THEY INCLUDE CSP SUNDAY OGENYI, ANDREW ALI AND JULIET BARASAU.