By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Director of Maison TV5Monde Lagos, Mr. Éric Koufedji has called on government and corporate bodies to pay attention to the study of French language to enable unemployed Nigerian youths have access to job vacancies in foreign missions.

Koufedji disclosed this at a briefing heralding the 30th anniversary celebration of TV5Monde Afrique, schedule to kick off on Friday, June 17th to July 31st, 2022. He listed highlights of the event to include entertainment, cultural attractions, Karaoke would equally be featuring quiz competition among selected schools in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Enugu, aimed to create more awareness about the importance of French language.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He added: “Most English speaking nations need to make French language compulsory for students not elective, there is need for the certification of French language in Nigeria, apart from those who study European/Linguistics in tertiary institutions.”

According to him, the increase in the study of French language in Nigeria would not only enhance the relations between Nigeria and Francophones countries but would aid economic growth through job creation within and outside Nigeria.

He disclosed that since French-speaking countries surrounded Nigeria, learning French language would enable Nigerians engage more in trade and connect with neighbouring countries.

“Nigerian is surrounded by French speaking countries of Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Benin. France is always happy about people learning French and we are always willing to try to help in the school and in the French Institute.

“There are a lot of places across Nigeria where people can learn French language and I hope this event we will have more demand for the language by children and adults,” he stated.

Koufedji urged Nigerian students wanting to study abroad to also consider going to France to enable them gain more knowledge about the use of French language or to UNILAG where TV5MONDE Afrique (Lagos) is situated.

‘’It is very important we support French language because this is the first time we are having this kind of celebration in Nigeria. It will help create awareness and improve the knowledge of French language in Nigeria.”

The director bemoaned the low penetration of French language in Nigeria, which he attributed to inadequate number of French teachers and availability of reading materials in the country, adding “TV5MONDE Afrique channel have package educative and entertaining programme that can promote Nigeria cultures using French language to communicate it.”

“Language barrier is the problem, if Nigerian youths can be French literate, they will secure gainful employments. This is our own way of encouraging French language in Nigeria and opening doors for our youths to meet with the outside world,” she said.

While calling for more access to the language in Nigerian schools, Koufedji urged government to make the language more attractive to teachers and students to help promote the language.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .