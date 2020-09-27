

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Governing Council of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of professor and four others to the rank of Associate professor with effect from 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The promotion was as a result of favourable external assessment report of their publications.

UniAbuja spokesman, Dr. Habib Yakob, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, indicated that the approval was given at the 87th Regular meeting of the Governing Council held on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th September 2020.

Those newly promoted to the rank of professor include Dr. Wasiu Olugbenga Gabadeen, Educational Management; Dr. Ogbe Adamu Okuwa, Veterinary Medicine; Dr. Idu Edwin Ejoga, Agricultural Extension and Communication; Dr. Pam Z. Chuwang, Field Crops Agronomy; Dr. Binta Ibrahim Zaifada, Educational Administration and Planning and Dr. Oke Eunice Bose, Educational Management.

Those promoted to the rank of associate professor, include Dr. Hamza Na’Uzo, with specialization in Grammar, Semantics and Socio-linguistics; Dr. Dada Mathew Sunday, Educational Administration and Planning; Dr. Biyaya Beatrice Nwankwo, Community Medicine; and Dr. Yunusa Thairu, Medical Biology and Parastiology.

The statement confirmed that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, had congratulated the staff and described their promotion as testimony for their hard work and dedication to scholarship.

He asked them not to rest on their oars but redouble their efforts in scholarship, research and services to justify the responsibility on them.